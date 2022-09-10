ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 5.2 %

ARKF opened at $18.49 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

