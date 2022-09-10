Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given New €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Arkema has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

