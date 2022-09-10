Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.32. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 1.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.