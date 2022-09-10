Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.32. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.