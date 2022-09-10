Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 19,273,127 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $24.66 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 183.36%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

