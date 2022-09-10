Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond Sells 4,262 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $221.41 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.62.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

