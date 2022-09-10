Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASBFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

