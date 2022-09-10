AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.58. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 2,917 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

