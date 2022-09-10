AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,941 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 2.2% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $115,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.85 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

