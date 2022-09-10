Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 58,864 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADP stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.82.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
