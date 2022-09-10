Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez Sells 58,864 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

