Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Karen Noblett Sells 10,454 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

