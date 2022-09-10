Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

BKRIY opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

