Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $943,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $262.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

