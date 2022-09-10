Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $22.16. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 322,659 shares traded.

The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

