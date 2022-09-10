Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80.

SQ stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

