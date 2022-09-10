Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

