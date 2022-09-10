BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.
BOX Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:BOX opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BOX by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.