BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $65,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 1,146.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.93.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $31.69 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

