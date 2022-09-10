Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

AVGO stock opened at $522.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.91 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

