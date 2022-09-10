Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.2% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after buying an additional 406,898 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BAM opened at $50.30 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.