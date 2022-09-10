Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$72.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$71.30.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.2 %

BAM.A stock opened at C$65.47 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$55.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

