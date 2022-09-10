Cadian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,140 shares of company stock worth $296,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

