Cadian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,693 shares during the period. New York Times makes up 4.0% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 1.04% of New York Times worth $79,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 135.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New York Times by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

