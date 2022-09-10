Cadian Capital Management LP Buys 1,026,200 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026,200 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite accounts for 3.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 5.08% of Eventbrite worth $73,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eventbrite by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Eventbrite by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite Profile

Shares of EB opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

