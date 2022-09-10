Cadian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 847,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,125,000. Braze comprises approximately 1.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of Braze at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.34 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $703,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

