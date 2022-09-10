Cadian Capital Management LP Has $84.69 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

