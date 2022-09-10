Cadian Capital Management LP Has $91.01 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,000 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Match Group worth $91,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Match Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 194.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

