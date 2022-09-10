Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 326.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Blueprint Medicines makes up 6.1% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.23% of Blueprint Medicines worth $122,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.