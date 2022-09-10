Cadian Capital Management LP Makes New $16.41 Million Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 745,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.34% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 270,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

