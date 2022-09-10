Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 883,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,821,000. Coupa Software makes up about 4.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,659,000 after buying an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after buying an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,846.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

