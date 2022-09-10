Cadian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAA. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 354,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 255,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTAA opened at $9.90 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

