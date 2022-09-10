Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 198,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cadian Capital Management LP lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

