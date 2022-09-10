Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 805,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,000 shares during the period. Alight comprises approximately 1.3% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Alight worth $26,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alight Trading Up 2.5 %

About Alight

Shares of ALIT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

