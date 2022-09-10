Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 5.66% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $30,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

