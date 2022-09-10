Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,869 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 10.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cameco worth $36,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.77 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.