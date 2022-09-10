Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.98. Approximately 58,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,557,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.16.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

