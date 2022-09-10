Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.50. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 274 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 135.72%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.