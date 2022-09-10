Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.65. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 7,671 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

In related news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 570,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 220,386 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

