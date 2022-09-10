Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $269.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $221.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.