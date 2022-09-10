Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.64. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 14,097 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZOO. Citigroup lowered Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Cazoo Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

