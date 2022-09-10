CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,316.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.