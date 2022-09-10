CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 102,165 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $973,632.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,598.26.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

