Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.00. Central Puerto shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,649 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Central Puerto Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

