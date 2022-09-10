Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.00. Central Puerto shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,649 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Central Puerto Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $730.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.