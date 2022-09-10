Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $21.45

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.22. Chegg shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 5,348 shares changing hands.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 726.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 196,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 449.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 174,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chegg by 12.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

