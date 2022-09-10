Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Invesco Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,947,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452,426 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Chevron worth $2,271,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

