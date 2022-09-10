Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.97 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

