Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,312 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,713,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

