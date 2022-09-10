Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 129,058 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,058 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $79,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

