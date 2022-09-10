Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 1,424 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

