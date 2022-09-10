Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 2,234,946 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 6.53% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $410,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

