Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 37,424 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $45,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

